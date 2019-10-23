Minit Stop Embraces The Impossible

Minit Stop is eliminating beef from its menu entirely and, instead, is using the Impossible Burger in all beef-based dishes.

Minit Stop’s decision to remove all cow-based beef from its menu serves as a rallying cry for other restaurants to follow suit, highlighting the importance of making more sustainable decisions — without compromising taste, according to a statement issued on behalf of the company. Minit Stop specifically chose to work with Impossible Foods based on strong consumer demand and the brand’s track-record for creating delicious meat made from plants.

The plant-based burger, the flagship product from Impossible Foods, is said to require vastly less land, water, and energy than a conventional burger from cows. The award-winning burger mimics the taste of ground beef from cows, which Minit Stop said makes it a perfect addition to its menus.

“We’re seeing more and more residents and visitors opt for Impossible,” said Minit Stop vice president Jon Miyabuchi. “Impossible’s plant-based burger acts, smells, and tastes like beef… Our customers have been asking for the Impossible Burger by name almost since it debuted in 2016. We’re thrilled to give consumers exactly what they want, exactly what our planet needs, and with a local flavor-profile twist.”

Minit Stop estimates that it will serve up to 6,875 pounds of Impossible meat per month, and up to 82,500 pounds for the first year. That’s the equivalent to removing 200 cars from the road for a year, preserving a land area of more than 400 football fields large, and saving enough water to fill 55 million standard-size water bottles, according to the company.

Minit Stop will offer nine different Impossible meal combinations, ranging from $7.49 to $12.99. The initial Impossible menu includes Impossible Sandwiches in regular and teri burger flavors (debuting later this year); Impossible Burger Bowls in Meatloaf, Teri Burger, and Hamburger Steak styles; Impossible Burger Cheeseburger Flying Saucers (debuting later this year); and Impossible Burger Plate Lunches in Meatloaf, Teri Burger, and Hamburger Steak styles.

The Impossible Burger is now America’s most popular late-night delivery snack, according to Grubhub’s “State of the Plate” report, with delivery sales surging 529 percent in the first half of 2019.

Impossible Foods, based in California’s Silicon Valley, is a privately held company that was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., professor emeritus of biochemistry at Stanford University and former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project (Jay-Z, Serena Williams, Katy Perry, etc.)

Minit Stop continues to carry animal-based products including its famous fried chicken.

–

Image by Minit Stop