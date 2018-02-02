Mauna Kahalawai February Locavore Potluck at Mill House Bar and Restaurant 

The Mauna Kahalawai February Locavore Potluck will be at The Mill House on Thursday, Feb. 8. Here’s a great opportunity for the public to mingle with Hawaii Farmers Union United (HFUU) staff and members. The event will offer networking opportunities, entertainment, giveaways, locally grown foods and guest speakers like Cheryl King of Turtle Island Restoration, Brittney Clements, Winsome Williams and Sunny Savage. If you bring a potluck dish to share with six people, attendance is free. Please bring your own plate/utensils. $10 for HFUU members and $12 for non-members. Doors open at 5:30pm. The Mill House, (1670 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-270-0303; Millhousemaui.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/HFUU