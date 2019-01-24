NEW MOVIES

A SILENT VOICE THE MOVIE – PG-13 – Anime – A young boy bullies another only to realize his wrongs as he enters a painful adolescence. 145 min.

THE GIRL IN THE ORANGE DRESS – NR – Comedy/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a celebrity who wakes up in bed with a woman who treats him like a “normal” person. Stars Jericho Rosales. 100 min.

THE FAVOURITE – R – Biography/Comedy/Drama – Set in 18th-century England, Lady Sarah is endeared to a new servant, Abigail. Stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. 119 min.

THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – Harry Potter meets King Arthur in this story about a boy who must embark on an epic quest. Stars Patrick Stewart. 120 min.

WHAT THEY HAD – R – Drama – A daughter returns home to take care of her ailing mother and father who is coming to terms with his loss. Stars Hilary Swank. 101 min.

WIZARD OF OZ 80TH ANNIVERSARY (1939) – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – You know the classic, with politically incorrect munchkins and all. Bring your headphones and a copy of Dark Side of the Moon for added fun. Stars Judy Garland. 102 min

NOW PLAYING

A DOG’S WAY HOME – PG – Adventure/Family – A dog travels 400 miles in search of her owner in this film that you won’t admit made you cry. Stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Ashley Judd. 96 min.

AQUAMAN – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa) is the heir to Atlantis and becomes Aquaman. Stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. 143 min.

BEN IS BACK – R – Drama – The (drug-addicted) prodigal son returns. Stars Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges. 103 min.

BUMBLEBEE – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – Bumblebee, a transformer, is on the run and finds refuge in a California beach town, aided by a coming-of-age young woman. 113 min.

ESCAPE ROOM – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Sci-Fi – Man, escape rooms really are everywhere these days. The stakes in this one are life or death. 100 min.

GLASS – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Sci-Fi – An M. Night Shyamalan crossover film bringing together characters who have tapped into their full supernatural potential. Stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sarah Paulson. 129 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Biography/Comedy/Drama – An Italian American bouncer becomes a driver of an African American pianist in South during the 1960s. Character development ensues. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. 130 min.

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK – R – Crime/Drama/Romance – A love story set in Harlem about a newly engaged woman who fights for her fiance’s innocence while carrying their child. Stars KiKi Layne. 119 min.

JACK EM POPOY – NR – Action/Comedy/Thriller – A team of three charismatic and adventurous cops called the “Puliscredibles” battle crime. 115 min.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS (2018) – PG – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – The magical nanny floats back into the Banks siblings’ lives and helps a new generation through a tough time. Stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 130 min.

ON THE BASIS OF SEX – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – The story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her struggle for equal rights on the path towards becoming a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. 120 min. Stars Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer.

REPLICAS – PG-13 – Crime/Mystery/Sci-Fi – A biologist pushes the limits of science, ethics, and the law with the hope of bringing his family back from the dead. Stars Keanu Reeves. 107 min.

SECOND ACT – PG-13 – Comedy/Romance – A middle-aged woman in a dead-end job (Jennifer Lopez) makes some “creative edits” to her resume and lands a new career. Will her street smarts be enough? Also stars Vanessa Hudgens. 103 min.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Peter Parker isn’t the only Spider-Man in the multiverse. Meet Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Ham. 117 min.

THE UPSIDE – PG-13 – Comedy/Drama – A quadriplegic man (played by Bryan Cranston) is helped by an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart). Also stars Nicole Kidman. 125 min.

LAST CHANCE

DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY – PG – Animation/Action/Fantasy – Summon up your power levels, Broly is unlike any Saiyan warrior Goku and Vegeta have ever faced before. 100 min.

SHOPLIFTERS – R – Crime/Drama – A family is forced to shoplift to make ends meet, until they open their doors to a young girl in need. 121 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka'ahumanu 6: Queen Ka'ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222

