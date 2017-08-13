Maui’s The Traveling Plate at Sugar Beach Events

“The Traveling Plate” tour will stop at Sugar Beach Events on Saturday, Aug. 19. It’s a series of culinary events dedicated to celebrating the legacy of Easter Seals Hawaii throughout the islands. Maui’s event will feature foodie fun with Chef’s Lee Anderson, Lee Anne Wong of Koko Head Cafe, Eric Morrissette of Fleetwood’s and Bella Toland of Travaasa Hana. There’ll also be a hosted bar, silent auction and live entertainment. For over 70 years, Easter Seals Hawaii has been providing individualized family-centered services to empower people with special needs and disabilities. $60-85. 6pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; TravelingPlateHI.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/The Traveling Plate