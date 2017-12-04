There’s a Maui Zen Cooking Class and Meal at Kahului Jodo Mission on Sunday, Dec. 10. Hosted by the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui, attendees can learn the art of Japanese vegetarian zen cuisine. Taught by Naoko Moller, the class will show students how to use locally grown ingredients to create a meal. There’s a maximum of 20 spaces offered per class, and students are required to bring a cutting board, knife and apron. Call to reserve your space. Cost includes class and meal. $35. Two class times: 9:30am-12:30pm and 3:30-6:30pm. Kahului Jodo Mission, (325 La`au St., Kahului); 808-283-9999.

Photo: Flickr/BlueWaikiki.com