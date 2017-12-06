The Maui Wedding Industry Holiday Party will be at Sugar Beach Events on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Presented by Sugar Beach Events and Bliss Wedding Design, all Maui wedding industry professionals and guests are invited to celebrate community and ring in the holiday season. Chef Lee will present a gorgeous culinary experience, there’ll be live music with Shea Derrick and Full Flavor, and opportunities to get fun holiday photos taken in the Bamboo Shootz Photo Booth. Alcohol and drink scrip are available at an additional fee. $50. 5pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite