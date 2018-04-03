Maui Tacos expanding nationwide



Maui Tacos is expanding its iconic fast casual Mexican restaurant nationwide, with 18 new stores scheduled to open by the end of 2019. Six new stores will open this year in Kahului, Hawaii; Monroe, Louisiana; Pearl City, Hawaii; Charleston, South Carolina; Reno, Nevada; and Las Vegas, Nevada. The 10 new stores in 2019 will include a store in Hilo on the Big Island.

“Mexican fast casual is and has been one of the fastest-growing food segments nationwide and offers great opportunities for franchisees who want to enter into this arena with an established brand known worldwide having served guests in Hawaii for 25 years,” said Maui Tacos CEO Jeff Endervelt. “We believe our chef-driven menu that focuses on the food distinguishes us against our competitors. This is a time-proven concept and after 25 years in business, the rest of the U.S will get to say Aloha to Fresh.”

Maui Tacos, created by world-famous Pacific Rim Chef Mark Ellman in 1993 for surfers and celebrities, describes the restaurant as combining a hip, fast, casual yet fresh dining experience with great food and service. The restaurants are also known for their free salsa bar. “Many people say our salsas do a hula on your tongue,” Endervelt said.

“Our fast-casual restaurants have risen to celebrity status since the opening of our first restaurant on Maui in 1993,” Endervelt said. “Now celebrating our 25th Anniversary and being rated one of the Top Mexican Restaurants in the Country by ZAGAT, the legend continues.”

Maui Tacos has a competitive royalty structure, a competitive franchise fee with substantial discounts for area developers who commit to opening multiple units, and Veterans receive a 50 percent discount on their franchise fee in recognition and gratitude of their service to the country.

“We treat our franchisees like our ohana, our family,” Endervelt said. “We offer comprehensive training and ongoing support when franchisees open and operate a Maui Tacos. The kokua doesn’t stop there. Maui Tacos corporate provides ongoing marketing and operational support and constant menu development. It’s all a recipe that’s been 25 years in the making, resulting in internationally acclaimed and award-winning cuisine, a proven business model and a fun lifestyle for the franchisees and stakeholders involved.”

Photo courtesy of Maui Tacos