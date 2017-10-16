Maui Ocean Center switches to paper straws

Maui Ocean Center continues its environmentally-friendly platform with the discontinuation of single-use plastic straws. The Ocean Center’s Seascape Restaurant, Reef Cafe and Coffee Shack will now be using biodegradable paper straws exclusively.

It’s estimated that over 500 million single-use plastic straws are used and discarded daily in the United States. Given the lightweight non-biodegradable nature of plastic, straws that end up in the ocean, waterways, and outside of landfills pose a substantial threat to local wildlife.

Joining the Strawless Oceans Movement, Seascape Restaurant recently introduced Aardvark, The Original Paper Straw at all food and beverage venues throughout Maui Ocean Center. The Aardvark paper straws are both compostable and biodegradable, taking approximately 30-60 days to decompose. Using non-toxic materials and ink, the straws are BPA and elemental chlorine free and are manufactured in the USA.

In 2016, Seascape Restaurant was among the first wave of Maui restaurants to receive a platinum-level Ocean Friendly Restaurant Certification by Ocean Friendly Restaurants Hawaii, a Surfrider Foundation program recognizing restaurants that reduce plastic waste and implement ocean-friendly practices.

The transition to paper straws builds upon Seascape Restaurant’s commitment to minimizing impacts to local ecosystems and wildlife.

Photo courtesy of Maui Ocean Center