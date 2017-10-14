Maui Nui Marine Resource Council Charity Event at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council (MNMRC) will hold a charity event at the Maui Brewing Company in Kihei on Friday, Oct. 20. Learn more about what the council is doing to research, protect and restore Maui’s reefs. You’ll also hear more about their Joint Water Quality testing in the island’s coastal zones. Half of the house beer profits will go towards MNMRC programs and field work. Free. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company, (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-3002; Mauireefs.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ MNMRC