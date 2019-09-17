Maui Liliko’i Festival at Naplili Farmers Market

The Maui Liliko’i Festival is happening at Naplili Farmers Market on Saturday, September 21st. Celebrate Hawai‘i’s beautiful and tasty passionfruit with Hawaiian music, dance, the Lilikoi Cooking Contest, local vendors, sweet and savory treats, keiki crafts and games, silent auctions, and more. Free. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. and Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-446-4561.
photo courtesy of Flickr/ Forest & Kim Starr
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
