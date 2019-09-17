Maui Liliko’i Festival at Naplili Farmers Market

Maui Time




The Maui Liliko’i Festival is happening at Naplili Farmers Market on Saturday, September 21st. Celebrate Hawai‘i’s beautiful and tasty passionfruit with Hawaiian music, dance, the Lilikoi Cooking Contest, local vendors, sweet and savory treats, keiki crafts and games, silent auctions, and more. Free. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (Honoapi‘ilani Hwy. and Napilihau St., Lahaina); 808-446-4561.

