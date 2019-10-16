Maui Liliko‘i Festival at Napili Farmers Market

The Maui Liliko‘i Festival will be at Napili Farmers Market on Saturday, October 19th. For their second annual event, the community can enjoy a huge array of liliko‘i-based foods and products. Vendors on the scene include: Prasad Soul Food, Aloha Raw, Sattvic Kitchen, Leaf & Limb, Auntie Fifi, and more. Live entertainment will be provided by George Kahumoku Jr., Moso Ulii, The Hemptations, Lilikoi Homestead Band, and The Timmins Sisters. Free. 8am. Napili Farmers Market, (Napilihau and Honoapi‘liani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-446-4561; napilifarmersmarket.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Napili Farmers Market

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events