Maui Get Free Big Mac Happy Birthday Commemorative Coins Today

The Big Mac is one of McDonald’s most successful sandwiches, and it is turning 50 years old today. To celebrate all 57 of Hawaii’s McDonald’s restaurant will be giving away limited edition MacCoins today with a purchase of a Big Mac or Big Mac extra value meal while supplies last. These coins will be redeemable for a Big Mac starting August 3, 2018.

Big Mac franchisee Jim Delligatti invented the iconic sandwich after listening to customers who wanted a bigger burger. It sold so well at his Uniontown McDonald’s that he started selling it at his other 47 stores in the state of Pennsylvania. It was added to the national McDonald’s menu in 1968.

“When my great-grandfather Jim Delligatti invented the Big Mac at his grill in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, he just wanted to make his local customers happy,” said Nick Delligatti, fourth-generation McDonald’s owner-operator and great-grandson of Jim Delligatti, the inventor of the Big Mac, in a press release. “August 2 would have been his 100th birthday, and I believe he would be very proud knowing his humble sandwich has made such a lasting impression that people all around the world can enjoy it wherever they find a McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s is giving away these coins around the world starting at lunchtime today. There are 5 different coins themed by the decade. The 70’s shows off flower power, 80’s pop art, 90’s abstract shapes, ‘00s tech, and the 2010s will feature communication. The burger’s international fans can collect them all, releases will feature seven different languages as well, Spanish, French, Arabic, Indonesian, Mandarin, Portuguese, and English.

“Since it was introduced at a family-owned McDonald’s restaurant 50 years ago, the Big Mac has traversed the globe and is enjoyed in cities from Shanghai to Chicago, providing delicious, feel good moments to people all over the world,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook in a press release. “So we wanted a global celebration as unique as the burger itself. The MacCoin transcends currencies to commemorate our global iconic burger while giving customers all over the world a chance to enjoy a Big Mac on us.”