The second annual Maui Chef’s Invitational will be at the Maui Tropical Plantation from Friday, Sept. 1 until Sunday, Sept. 3. Visiting chefs include Brett Cooper (NorCal), Brooke Williamson (LA), Jeremiah Stone (NY), Kenny Gilbert (FL) and Travis Grimes (SC). Local chefs include Sheldon Simeon (Tin Roof) and Jeff Scheer (Mill House). Friday and Saturday will feature different multi-course tasting menus while Sunday will be a special chef’s BBQ cook-off. $75-250. 6pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi`ilani Hwy, Wailuku); 855-364-6622; Mauichefsinvitational.com
Photo of Chef Kenny Gilbert: Agnes Lopez
Comments