Maui Brewing Company commemorates Pilialoha Belgian Red Ale with free barware

For those who enjoy Maui Brewing Company’s Pilialoha Belgian Red Ale–and love free barware–the brew is now available in cans for a limited time only; MBC locations will also be offering a special “Keep the Glass” commemorative can glass in honor of this limited release.

The specialty Belgian Red Ale is brewed with KonaRed Hawaiian Coffee Fruit. With its ruby red appearance comes a dark cherry fruit and dried figs aroma. The Motueka hops and a balance of four different malts provide an earthy flavor with notes of dark fruits and subtle Belgian esters, according to brewing supervisor Jon DuPont.

“For this release, we wanted to create a recipe that would let the coffee fruit shine through,” DuPont said. “At 5.6 percent ABV and staying low at 15 IBUs, I think we set the stage nicely for the dark fruit character to mix well with the esters coming from the Bastogne yeast. I think people will be pleasantly surprised at the great ruby coloring when they pour it from the can as well.”

Pilialoha Belgian Red Ale has been available on draft for a few months, but as of Oct. 13 consumers can pick up a six-pack for to-go consumption (Hawaii market only) in all Maui Brewing Company locations: Kihei, Lahaina and Waikiki, or in retailers where MBC brews are available.

Photo courtesy Maui Brewing Company