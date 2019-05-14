The 11th Annual Maui Brewers Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, May 18th. The annual fundraising event for the MACC is always a good time, and one of the most anticipated Maui foodie festivals of the year. There’ll be beer tastings from local and national craft breweries, lots of tasty food from local restaurants and catering companies, a home brewing competition, live music, door prizes, and lots more. No worries if you don’t drink beer – they’ll also be serving up kombucha and root beer. 2pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Bryan Berkowitz

