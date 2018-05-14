Maui Brewers Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The 10th annual Maui Brewers Festival will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, May 19. As one of Maui’s most anxiously awaited festivals of the year, this is a great event for those looking for a tasty day of beers, grinds and good vibes. As usual, there’ll be an array of local and national breweries, yummy food from Maui eateries, live music and entertainment. Groove to music by Yum Yum Beast, Riddum Station and Shea Butter and the Cream. There will also be a home brew competition, door prizes, hard cider, kombucha and Maui root beer. $120 VIP/ $65 GA/ $55 DD. VIP entry starts at 2pm. Festival is from 3:30-7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo credit Bryan Berkowitz