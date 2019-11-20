Maui Brew B-Que with the Beach Boys at Maui Brewing Company

Check out the Maui Brew B-Que at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei on Sunday, November 24th. Sunday Funday has never been so hot in Kihei! Relax on the lanai, enjoy a few cold ones, grind some beer can chicken, and get down to live music with the Beach Boys. Here’s a cool spot to chill with your friends this weekend. 3:30pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; mauibrewingco.com

