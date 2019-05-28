The Annual Maui AgFest & Livestock Fair will be at War Memorial Complex on Saturday, June 1st. The all-day event will feature so many incredible activities and educational opportunities with Maui farmers, ranchers, and agriculture educators. Enjoy the Maui 4-H Youth Livestock Show & Auction, the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, the Grand Taste featuring 12 Maui chef tasting booths, a farmers market, food booths, food trucks, a keiki farm zone, and more. Free. Parking is $5. 8am. War Memorial Complex, (Ka‘ahumanu & Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); mauiagfest.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui AgFest
