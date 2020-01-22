Maid to Be Pop-Up Cosplay Performance and Coffee

MAID TO BE – POP UP MAID CAFE – Sat. Jan 25. Coffee and treats and service by cosplay dressed cuties? Kawaii! Yes please. Come see Arythmia Sweets, Cherry, Luna, Hikaru, Ducky, Min, Arisa and the gang for a special collaboration with the Maid To Be pop-up shop and Maad Agnxt Cosplay bringing Maui Comic Con’s very first maid cafe. They do more than serve amazing coffee! Enjoy a night of games, exclusive artwork, performances, cosplay, anime-inspired entertainment, and coffee! You get restaurant-style service and maid performances. Check @maid.to.be on instagram for videos, pics, and $20 pre-sale tickets! $25 at the door. $20. 6pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com

Image courtesy of instagram @arythmia.sweets.cosplay by @imaginationrealityllc

Share this:

Comments

comments