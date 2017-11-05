Local Wild Food Challenge at Lumeria Maui 

The Local Wild Food Challenge will happen at Lumeria Maui on Saturday, Nov. 11. Maui’s inaugural wild food challenge is a culinary adventure competition featuring local celebrity chefs like Sunny Savage, Gary Johnson (Hana Ranch), Isaac Bancaco (Andaz Maui), Kimi Werner (Oahu Spear), Brian Etheridge and more. Chef competitors will locally source all wild ingredients from hunting, fishing and foraging. Cost TBA. 12pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Localwildfoodchallenge.com
Photo: Flickr/Scott Schiller
Comments