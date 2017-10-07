Little Chef, Big Chef at Grand Wailea Resort

Little Chef, Big Chef will be at the Grand Wailea Resort on Friday, Oct. 13. This is the Boys and Girls Club of Maui’s third annual gala. See Maui’s top chefs partnered with club members for fun culinary competitions. Enjoy delicious appetizers and vote for your favorites. There’ll be teams from each of Maui’s six clubhouses, local producers, Maui farmers and more. Call to reserve your spot. Cost TBA. 5:30pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-242-4363 x322; Grandwailea.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/ Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, Inc.