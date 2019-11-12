Little Chef Big Chef will be at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Friday, November 15th. Sponsored by HMSA, the gala is a fundraiser for Boys and Girls Club of Maui. For their fifth annual event, attendees can look forward to culinary tastings, friendly competition, live entertainment, a silent auction, dancing, a photo booth, and more. Funds raised will remain on Maui and support over 7,000 youth that are impacted through outreach programs each year. $250+. 6-9:30pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); bgcmaui.org/events/lcbc/

photo courtesy of Boys and Girl Club of Maui

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events