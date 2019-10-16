Lineage’s 1-Year Anniversary Baby Lu’au is happening on Sunday, October 20th. Celebrate one of Maui’s newest restaurants with games, face painting, door prizes, and a delicious menu prepared by chef Simeon and team. There’ll also be live music throughout the day. Lunch service is available from 12-3pm along with entertainment by Anuahi: Dylan and Gabe. Dinner is 5-8pm, and will feature Glen from Maoli. Call for reservation and to purchase tickets. Complimentary valet parking. $35-$45+. Lineage, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-8800; lineagemaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Lineage Maui

