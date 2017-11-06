Life is Sweet Festival at The Shops at Wailea 

The Life is Sweet Festival will be at The Shops at Wailea on Sunday, Nov. 12. Presented by Best Buddies Hawaii, the event will feature a culinary challenge with seven of Wailea’s best chefs. Through tasting and voting, see who will win Best Pastry Chef in Wailea and find out who has the winning dessert. Attendees will also enjoy gourmet appetizers, wine tasting, a silent auction and live Hawaiian entertainment. $65+. 2-5pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Bestbuddies.org/lismaui

Photo courtesy Shops at Wailea