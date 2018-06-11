Le Creuset Maui Chef Weekend at Outlets of Maui in Lahaina

Le Creuset Maui Chef Weekend will happen at the Outlets of Maui in Lahaina from Friday, June 15th until Sunday, June 17th. The event is the opening celebration for Hawai‘i’s first Le Creuset store. The brand has been famously recognized for over a century for their trusted and treasured cookware. All Maui foodies and chefs must attend! The guest chef schedule is 6/15: Lyndon Honda of Sheraton Maui (3-4pm) & Seville Jackson of Ruth’s Chris (4-5pm); 6/16: Thomas Hagist of Hyatt Regency Maui (noon-1pm) & Daisel Escobar of Pi Artisan Pizzeria (1-2pm); 6/17: Alvin Savella of Ritz-Carlton (noon-1pm), Sherif Elhadidi of Waikiki Brewing Co. (1-2pm) & James Simpliciano of Simply-Fresh (2-3pm). Open 9:30am-10pm. Le Creuset, (900 Front St, Lahaina); lecreuset.com/outlets

photo courtesy of Outlets of Maui