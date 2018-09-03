La ‘Ulu Breadfruit Day at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

The 2018 La Ulu Breadfruit Day will happen at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, September 8th. Here’s your chance to celebrate ‘ulu, the Polynesian super fruit. The all-day event is family-friendly and will provide many opportunities to learn more about this canoe food through cooking demonstrations, a plant sale, free cultural activities, hula, and live music. In addition, you can enjoy tasty ‘ulu food products like ‘ulu horchata, ‘ulu kalo burger on ‘ulu naan bread, vegetarian ‘ulu curry, ‘ulu hummus and ‘ulu chips, ‘ulu andagi donuts, and more. 10:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Philip Tellis