Kupuna Grocery Shopping Hours: Mana Foods & More

Maui grocery stores have announced shopping hours for kupuna (elders/senior citizens) and high-risk shoppers.
Mana Foods: every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8-9am.
Whole Foods: daily from 7-8am.
Safeway: 7am-9am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Tamura’s: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7-8am.
Foodland: first hour on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Times Supermarket: first hour daily.
Island Grocery Depot: 6:30-7:30am Monday and Wednesday.
Walmart and Costco are also providing senior shopping time slots. Please contact your favorite Maui grocery stores for more information.
photo courtesy of Facebook/Mana Foods
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
