Kupuna Grocery Shopping Hours: Mana Foods & More

Maui grocery stores have announced shopping hours for kupuna (elders/senior citizens) and high-risk shoppers.

Mana Foods: every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8-9am.

Whole Foods: daily from 7-8am.

Safeway: 7am-9am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tamura’s: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7-8am.

Foodland: first hour on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Times Supermarket: first hour daily.

Island Grocery Depot: 6:30-7:30am Monday and Wednesday.

Walmart and Costco are also providing senior shopping time slots. Please contact your favorite Maui grocery stores for more information.

