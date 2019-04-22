There’s a Kulolo Workshop at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, April 27th. The class will be taught by Namea Hoshino, MNBG’s kalo varieties manager. She will teach students how to make kulolo with three different kalo varieties. Kulolo is a tasty Hawaiian dessert made from freshly steamed kalo (taro), coconut milk, sugar, and aloha. Call or email [email protected] for reservations. $25. 9am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave, Kahului); 808-249-2798; mnbg.org
photo courtesy of Flickr/ Forest and Kim Starr
