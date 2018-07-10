Attend the Kulolo Workshop at Maui Nui Botanical Garden (MNGB) on Saturday, July 14th. Kulolo is a Hawaiian dessert made from coconut milk, freshly steamed kalo (taro), sugar, and a lot of love. Namea Hoshino (MNBG’s Kalo Varieties Manager) will teach students how to make kulolo in three different ways. Call or email for reservations. $25 for garden members or $50 for non-members. 9:00am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; [email protected]; Mnbg.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/MNBC
