Kihei Kalama Village Kau Kau Social Media Giveaway

Kihei Kalama Village is reopening more businesses including bars this week with a “Kau Kau 2 Go” social media giveaway. With the governor’s proclamation bars and restaurants can re-open as long as they do so safely and while following stated safety precautions.

To encourage business the shopping center is giving away $200 in gift cards to a randomly- chosen social media giveaway participant every week. Customers can enter the giveaway by posting a photo of their takeout or dining meal with the receipt in it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #KKVKauKau.

At the end of the giveaway period Kihei Kalama Village will match the prize winnings with a donation to the Maui Food Bank to help support the hungry in the local Maui community.

Guest safety is the most important concern for all staff and management at Kihei Kalama Village. Individual store and restaurant hours vary as merchants follow their own policies regarding temporary store closures or modified hours. KKV encourages customers to take proper safety measures as posted by merchants and the center.

An updated list of open stores and restaurants can be found on the Kihei Kalama Village website at https://www.kiheikalamavillage.com/shopping/covid-19-coronavirus-health-and-safety- message/

