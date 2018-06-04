The 2018 Kapalua Wine and Food Festival runs from Friday, June 8th until Sunday, June 10th. The 37th annual event creates foodie community by bringing oenophiles, gourmands and enthusiasts to celebrate, learn and experience the finest culinary trends and viniculture. The festival will feature local and visiting chefs, internationally renowned winemakers, cooking demos, wine tastings, a golf tournament and more. For a full schedule of events, please go online. Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, (Multiple locations, Kapalua); Kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo
