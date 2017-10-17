Kapalua Restaurant Week at various Maui Restaurants

Kapalua Restaurant Week will take place at various Maui restaurants from Monday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 29. The event is a benefit for the Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies program. All restaurants will offer guests either a two-course or three-course prix fixe menu, or a special menu item. Participating restaurants include Cane and Canoe Restaurant and Hana Hou Bar, Banyan Tree Restaurant and the Burger Shack Kapalua, The Plantation House, Pineapple Grill, Taverna and The Wine Palette. Go online for menu offerings, times, pricing and to make reservations. Kapaluarestaurantweek.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Kapalua Restaurant Week