‘Kampaii,’ A Japanese Sake Craft Cocktail Dinner is happening at Sansei Kihei on Thursday, March 21st. There’ll be a tasty Japanese pub-style menu created by Sansei Kihei’s executive chef Byung Jeoung and corporate head sushi chef Masa Hattori. Dan Fullick has chosen premium sakes and Chandra Lucariello will make sake craft cocktails. View the full menu online, and don’t forget to call for a reservation! $89. 6pm. Sansei Kihei, (1881 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-0004; Sanseihawaii.com/kihei

photo courtesy of Bonnie Friedman

