Jiggers and Shakers: Bartending Basics 101 at Sugar Beach Events

Jiggers and Shakers: Bartending Basics 101 will happen at Sugar Beach Events on Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17. The workshop will focus on teaching the basic skills to being a professional bartender. If you’ve ever thought of advancing your career into the world of mixology, this is a great step forward. Taught by Master Mixologist Carl Anderson (Chef Lee’s husband), all attendees are sure to have fun and learn a few tricks of the trade. $95. 5:30-9pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

Photo: Flickr/Didriks