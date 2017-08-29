Jersey Mike’s Subs to open in Wailuku with American Cancer Society fundraiser

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its second Hawaii location Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Wailuku. The new restaurant, located at 52 Maui Lani Parkway, will hold a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8. Proceeds will support the American Cancer Society.

Franchise owner Alvaro Garcia is circulating 7,500 coupons throughout the community, offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to the American Cancer Society. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We are very excited to be opening our second Hawaii store in Maui,” said Garcia. “At Jersey Mike’s our fundraising partnerships create a layer of sustainability for schools, youth sports leagues, and other nonprofits in and around our city. These partnerships allow us to truly become members of our community by allowing us to contribute to the success of our youth and our city. Our crew, city officials, and residents have a high level of respect for us for that reason. We honestly feel that we are changing the world one sub at a time.”

Garcia shares Jersey Mike’s commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service, and to giving back to the local community. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $25 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. This year, the company’s 7th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised more than $5.5 million for nearly 150 charities throughout the country.

Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise, opened in 1956. It currently has more than 1,500 locations open and under development nationwide. This year, Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s fastest-growing Limited Service Chain and fastest-growing sandwich chain in the 2017 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 100.

The restaurant will be open 10am to 9pm, seven days a week.

