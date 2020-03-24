It’s Easy to Eat Local & Support Maui Farms

It’s Easier than ever to Eat Local & Support Maui Farms! With restaurant closures and social distancing happening, cooking at home is more prevalent than ever. Lucky for Maui residents, there’s a variety of Maui farms that offer home delivery and pick up services for locally grown and organic veggies, fruits, dairy, meats, and more. Explore new recipes, and make at-home cook books with your kids. Why not? Contact your favorite Maui farm, or the following businesses to order Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes and make arrangements. Eat Local Maui, Okoa Farms, Kupa’a Farms, Lopes Farm LLC, Maui Produce & Plant Exchange, and Common Ground Collective.

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kupa’a Farms

