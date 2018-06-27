There’s an Imu Workshop with Ikaika Nakahashi at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens on Saturday, June 30th and Sunday, July 1st. In collaboration with Papa Ola Lokahi and Hui No Ke Ola Pono, students will learn many aspects of imu (Hawaiian underground oven). Learn how to gather materials, create, ignite, seal and serve food from an imu. There’ll also be info about recipes, ingredient preparation, how to place food for cooking and more. $125 or $100 for garden members. Schedule: June 30- 9am-6pm & July 1- 8am-11am. Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; Mnbg.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Chris Ikaika Nakahashi