Huliau Food & Film Festival at Sugar Beach Events

The Huliau Food & Film Festival will be at Sugar Beach Events on Saturday, July 28th. Maui Huliau Foundation’s 6th annual farm-to-table benefit is a celebration of food and a film festival. The evening will feature a food-themed student film contest, 10 chef stations, and a cash bar of locally-produced cocktails, beers, and wines including Ocean Vodka, Maui Brewing Co., Maui Wine, and Vitali-Tea Kombucha Maui. Arlie-Avery Asiu will be performing live ‘ukulele music and there will be an array of silent auction items like hotel stays and gift certificates to Maui’s top restaurants. 21+. $95+. 5:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-856-6151; Mauihuliaufoundation.org

photo courtesy of Maui Huliau