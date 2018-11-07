Hukilau at Humble Market Kitchin

Hukilau will be at Humble Market Kitchin on Wednesday, November 14th. Celebrate Roy Yamaguchi’s 30th anniversary with Maui’s finest chefs, live entertainment, libations, and special host, Shep Gordon. The Hukilau food stations include creations by Humble Market Kitchen, Mama’s Fish House, Maui Fresh Streatery, Humuhumunukunukuapua’a, Lineage, and Roy’s. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s many arts education and events for the Maui community. $108 (very auspicious price point). 6:00pm. Humble Market Kitchin at Wailea Beach Resort, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Kihei); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com; Royyamaguchi.com/events
photo courtesy of Facebook/Shep Gordon
Comments