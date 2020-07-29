Hua Momona Farm Box Giveaway Announced in Kapalua

Hua Momona Farms in Kapalua West Maui

The Plantation Estates Lot Owners Association has announced a Community Giveback with Hua Momona Farms on Saturday, August 15th at 8 am at the Kapalua Village Center.

The Association will be distributing fresh produce boxes grown at Hua Momona Farms located in the Plantation Estates community. The boxes will include a variety of freshly harvested vegetables and greens available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Association’s members are working together to contribute in a meaningful way to the community. “Our owners are actively engaged in the West Maui Community through many non-profit organizations and programs and committed to working together to help our neighbors during these unprecedented times,” said Board President Jon Kindred.

For additional information on Hua Momona Farms please visit www.huamonomafarms.com.

