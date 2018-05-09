How to Celebrate Mother’s Day on Maui

Looking for a special way to celebrate mom this year? Well, then take a peek at all the ways you can show your appreciation with brunches, buffets, live music, dancing, snorkeling, pottery and more…. Hau‘oli La Makuahine!

Upcountry Maui

OCEANIA MAUI – Fri. May 11 & Sat. May 12. Get up to 30 percent off all jewelry and half-off Tahitian pearl strands at the two day Mother’s Day sale from 10am-6pm. (96 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8181; Oceaniamaui.com

KAI KANANI SAIL CHARTERS – Sun. May 13. Make memories with Mom on the water with a Mother’s Day brunch and snorkel adventure. With a fresh flower lei and a logo towel in hand she’ll be treated to live ukulele music, while she enjoys the premium bar with MauiWine’s sparkling Lokelani and more. 9:45am-1:45pm. (5400 Makena Alanui); 808 879-7218; Kaikanani.com

HALI‘IMAILE GENERAL STORE – Sun. May 13. Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with breathtaking views. Highlights include herb scrambled eggs, Hawaiian sweet bread pecan bread pudding, Crab Cake Benedict casserole, salt crusted prime rib of beef, shrimp and salmon dynamite, eggplant parmesan, Chef Bev Gannon’s famous crab dip with water biscuits, soba noodle salad, assorted breakfast breads and more. $49 for adults, $18 for children 6-8 and free for ages 5 and under. 9:30am-2:30pm. (900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

PAIA BAY AND COFFEE BAR – Sun. May 13. Mom will enjoy a beautiful tropical garden setting, filled with flowers while enjoying brunch specials, mimosas, and live music starting at 10am. (115 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-3111

3RD DAY NURSERY – Sun. May 13. Bring the kids and celebrate mom and create beautiful arrangements in a hands-on, educational Mother’s Day Potting Party. Bring any type of pot, bowl, or container for your arrangement. Succulents, plants and clippings will be available for purchase but the rocks, soil, filtering screens, etc. will be provided at no cost. 2:30-5pm. (3430 L Kula Rd.); 225-316-7592; 3rddaynursery.com

Central Maui

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU CENTER – Sun. May 13. It’s the Mommy and Me Photo Contest! Post a creative photo of you and your mother, or you and your keiki(s), on Instagram. Use #PlayQKC and tag @QKCMaui to enter for a chance-to-win a Mother and Daughter/Son Gift Package. Most creative photo wins! Winner will be announced at 9am on Mother’s Day. Then from 10am-2pm, keiki 12 and under can participate in the fun and educational Mother’s Day Coloring Contest at Guest Services. (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MAUI ORCHID SOCIETY – Thu. May 10 – Sat. May 12. Looking for that special gift for Mom? Then stop at the Mother’s Day Showcase from 9am-4pm and check out the many selections of orchids. (Maui Mall, 70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Mauiorchidsociety.org

MAUI NUI BOTANICAL GARDENS – Sat. May 12. Celebrate the most important women in your life by painting in the garden with Horticulturalist, Kaili Kosaka. Participants will learn basic painting techniques, general plant care, and the importance of planting with natives. Cost is $25 for MNBG members and $50 for non-members. All materials included. Email to reserve your spot. 11am-12pm. (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-249-2798; [email protected]; Mnbg.org

KAHILI RESTAURANT – Sun. May 13. Treat mom to a full Mother’s Day brunch buffet featuring the prime rib carving and create-your-own omelet stations. Falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe will create a beautiful ambiance with Hawaiian and contemporary music. There will be two seating options 9am and 12pm. Cost is $39.95 per person and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; Kahilirestaurant.com

KING KAMEHAMEHA GOLF CLUB – Sun. May 13. Spend Mother’s Day overlooking fantastic views while listening to the velvety voice and melodic guitar tunes of Ron Kuala’au. Buffet highlights include the prime rib carving and create-your-own omelet stations, steamed snapper, veal piccata and more. There are two seating options- 9am and 12pm. Cost is $43.95 per person and half-off for children 10 and younger. Reservations recommended. (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiliveevents.com

SEASCAPE MA‘ALAEA – Sun. May 13. Treat Mom to a delicious brunch while enjoying views of the harbor, and the Blacktip exhibit. Highlights include the salad and poke bar with brunch classics like, frittata with roasted peppers and onions and entrees including garlic and rosemary prime rib, as well as an assortment of desserts and fresh fruit. Cost is $25-59 and free for children 3 and under, with three seatings available- 9am, 11am, and 1pm. Reservations required. (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7068; Mauioceancenter.com/dine

South Maui

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHIN – Sun. May 13. Enjoy a special Mother’s Day brunch featuring piping hot breakfast items, sushi, poke, pastry, and bread selections, fresh fruit and the carving, omelette, pancake, sandwich and rolls stations. Cost is $75 per adult and $25 for keiki. 7am-1pm. (Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com

GANNON’S WAILEA – Sun. May 13. Mom will enjoy spending the day in Wailea enjoying brunch with options from the omelet, salad, carving and desserts stations. No a la carte menu available. Price is $50 for adults, $19.95 for keiki and complementary for ages 6 and under. 9am-1pm. (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

FAIRMONT KEA LANI – Sun. May 13. Celebrate Mother’s Day at Ko, which is featuring a decadent buffet of island fresh seafood, produce, fruits and desserts along with breakfast entrees. Priced at $65 for adults and $32 for keiki 6-12 and includes a flower for mom. Reservations recommended. 10am-2pm. (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-4100 ext. 290; Korestaurant.com

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AT WAILEA – Sun. May 13. Enjoy a sumptuous Mother’s Day Brunch at DUO, featuring omelet, waffle pancake, and carving stations, a fish market, desserts, and more. Cost is $113 for adults and $41 for ages 6-12. Visit the Bloody Mary and Mimosa station for an additional $20 per person. 10:30am-2:00pm. (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

ANDAZ MAUI AT WAILEA RESORT – Sun. May 13. Treat mom to a special Mother’s Day brunch at the Ka‘ana Kitchen featuring a Fish Market, Farmer’s Bounty, Carver’s Corner, an omelette station, selections from land and garden, small plates and breads, crepes and desserts. Cost is $98 for adults and $49 for children 6-12. 11am-1pm. (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-243-4703; Opentable.com/kaana-kitchen-at-andaz-maui

HEARTBEAT SILENT SOUND SYSTEMS – Sun. May 13. Celebrating all the wonderful Mothers with awesome tunes and great vibes. Mixing live on two channels whether you are into bass, house or funky stuff there’s something for everyone. So grab the fam and dance the sun down to the beats of PASH-Sean and Ryu of the Baby Monk Seals crew. Blankets, snacks, flow-toys, and other contributing fun items welcome. $5 for use of headphones. 5-8pm. (Kam I, 2381 S. Kihei Rd.); Heartbeatsilentdisco.com

West Maui

OCEANIA MAUI – Fri. May 11 & Sat. May 12. Get up to 30 percent off all jewelry and half-off Tahitian pearl strands at the two day Mother’s Day sale from 9am-9pm. (839 Front St., Lahaina), 808-214-5384. Oceaniamaui.com

MELE MEI MAUI 2018 – Sat. May 12 & Sun. May 13. Spend your Mother’s Day weekend under the Banyan Tree at the eighth annual Mele Mei celebrating Hawaiian music on Maui. The event will take place from 9am-5pm on both days and will include live entertainment by Robi Kahakalau, Ho‘okena, Waipuna, Pono Murray, Napua Greig, Reiko Fukino, and more. (Banyan Tree Park, 648 Wharf St., Lahaina); Melemei.com

SHERATON MAUI RESORT – Sun. May 13. Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at Black Rock Kitchen. Food stations will include salad, cheese, chilled seafood, desserts and a Chef’s creation. Blinnk Photography will be on-hand to capture special moments between family and friends. Brunch is $55 per adult, and $27 for children 6-12. Guests can also create a fresh Haku lei during the Mother’s Day haku lei workshop hosted by Haku Maui. Cost $20+ and reservations are require through the resort’s concierge. 6:30am-1pm. (2605 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-0031; Sheraton-maui.com

DUKE’S BEACH HOUSE – Sun. May 13. Treat that special lady to an island style breakfast buffet. Tropical fresh fruit, homemade Macadamia nut granola and yogurt, Menehune pancakes and breakfast potatoes are just some of the items to enjoy. Cost is $28 for adults and $14 for keiki 12 and under. 7:30-11am. Complimentary parking available at Honua Kai Resort and Spa. Reservations recommended. (130 Kai Malina Pkwy.,Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

RITZ-CARLTON KAPALUA – Sun. May 13. The resorts Anuenue Room will offer a lavish Mother’s Day buffet from 11:30am-3pm, featuring special mother-inspired recipes and a Dessert Station Flower Shop. There will also be a Keiki Station offering a Fondant Flower Making Class for Mom. Cost is $88 per person and $34 for children ages 5-12. (One Ritz-Carlton Dr., Kapalua); 808-665-7212; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL – Sun. May 13. Spoil Mom with a lavish Mother’s Day brunch at the Tiki Terrace featuring Chef Tom Muromoto’s award-winning dishes while you enjoy live Hawaiian entertainment by Lahui, MC – Alakaʻi Paleka. Cost is $58 for adults and $25 for children 6-12 and each mom will receive a rose. 8am-1pm. (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

TAVERNA KAPALUA – Sun. May 13. Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch ala carte menu with Mimosa specials. Reservation recommended. 9am-2pm. (2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-CIAO; Tavernamaui.com

MONTAGE KAPALUA BAY – Sun. May 13. Celebrate mom at Cane and Canoe and enjoy live entertainment while dining on brunch selections including Eggs Benedict and the build-your-own omelet, the raw bar, carving and keiki stations. 10am-1pm. (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

HYATT REGENCY MAUI – Sun. May 13. The resorts Swan Court will offer a lavish Mother’s Day buffet overlooking the beautiful Oriental gardens and swimming swans. Guests can dig into a variety of breakfast foods, fresh fruit and pastries, fresh salads, hot dishes from action stations, and desserts. Menu highlights include, prime rib, bacon wrapped pork loin, Surfing Goat cheese egg white with zucchini and tomato frittata, red velvet pancakes with sour cream icing, a deconstructed California roll, spicy tuna, Mahi Mahi and more. 10:30am-2pm. (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-4727; Maui.hyatt.com

WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS – Sun. May 13. Celebrate Mom this year at Mauka Makai with a brunch buffet featuring a variety of items such as pastries and salads, shrimp cocktail, poke, alaea crusted fresh catch, prime rib and more. Priced at $62 for adults, $31 for keiki and free for ages 5 and under. 10:30am-2:30pm. (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai

WESTIN KA‘ANAPALI OCEAN RESORT VILLAS – Sun. May 13. Celebrate and treat Mom to a delectable Mother’s Day special at one of the resort’s restaurants. Auntie’s Kitchen will have items like grilled New Zealand rack of lamb with sweet potato mash, rainbow chard, jalapeno mint vinaigrette and crispy goat cheese pineapple mustard relish, from 10:30am-9pm, priced at $39 per person. And from 5-9pm, Pulehu, an Italian Grill will offer sweet pea and lemon ravioli with roasted fennel crema and marinated tomatoes for $30 and lilikoi panna cotta with guava coulis, mint, and fresh berries for $12. 10:30am. (6 Kai Ala Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-667-3200; Westinkaanapali.com

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT STREET – Sun. May 13. Have your Mother’s Day brunch on the rooftop with live music featuring Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of HAPA. 11am-2pm. (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Off-Island

FOUR SEASONS RESORT LANAI – Sun. May 13. Sparkle Mom for Mother’s Day with a special Twilight Brunch in Lanai with views of Hulopoe Bay. Enjoy Chef de Cuisine Kemar Durfield’s decadent selections including; avocado king crab toast, traditional eggs Benedict, smothered “chicken-fried” filet cutlet, herbed potato rotis, and desserts from the resort’s pastry team. Cost is $135 for brunch only or $195 with sommelier-selected wine pairings. Seatings starts at 6pm. (1 Manele Bay, Lanai); 808-565-2290; Opentable.com/one-forty