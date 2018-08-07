Health is Our True Wealth at Keawanui Fishponds on Moloka’i

“Health is Our True Wealth” will happen at Moloka‘i’s Keawanui Fishponds on Sunday, August 12th. Here is a fantastic reason to puddle jump over to Moloka‘i this weekend! Trisha “Mama T” Alari Gonsalves is the Executive Chef at Oahu’s Umeke Market and owner of Ital Kitchen. Her workshop will feature cooking demos, breakfast and a light lunch, a short film feature on Dr. Gerson and Dr. Jennifer Daniels, an intro to cleansing enemas, juicing, supplements, and more. Wear comfortable clothing, and bring swimwear and a towel if you would like to swim. $25. 9:00am. Keawanui Fishponds, (Kaunakakai); Facebook.com/MamaTluv

photo courtesy Facebook.com/ItalKitchen808