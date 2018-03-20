Hawai`i Farmers Union United Haleakala Chapter elects officers, kicks-off new year

The Haleakala Chapter of Hawai‘i Farmers Union United (HFUU) recently held its annual elections and named John Dobovan as chapter president; Jenny Pell was moved from Secretary to Vice President, Colibri Carvallo is the new Secretary and Rebecca O’Day was named Treasurer.

HFUU will next meet on March 27 at Ha‘ikū Community Center at 5:30pm. The chapter will host a farewell salute to past president Simon Russell during the meeting. Russell served on the chapter board for six years of “selfless service,” according to Dobovan.

During the meeting, Ryan Burden of Coconut Information will be talking about everything coconut. “Ryan is a wealth of information on this miraculous plant and his enthusiasm is contagious,” Dobovan said. The official title of Burden’s presentation is “The Culture and Cultivation of Coconuts; the Greatest Plant on Earth–its life cycle, opening methods and recipes.”

Dobovan reminds members to bring a potluck dish, entree’s preferred. For more information on the chapter’s activities—including the Farm Apprentice Mentoring Program, visit HFUU Haleakala Chapter’s website.

The Haleakala Chapter of Hawai‘i Farmers Union United is a volunteer-based, grassroots organization that advocates for small farms and ranches on Maui.

