Hali’imaile General Store celebrates 30 years in business on Maui by collecting and matching donations to Boys and Girls Club of Maui at Bev Gannon Restaurants

Chef Owner Beverly Gannon continues her contribution to the Maui community through a community fundraising effort for Boys and Girl’s Club of Maui. Throughout the month of October visit either Hali‘imaile General Store or Gannon’s Restaurant and donate any amount from $5 and up and receive the equivalent amount in Bev’s Bucks to use on your next visit. Bev’s Bucks are redeemable at either restaurant for food only, and does not include gratuity or alcohol purchases. They may be used upon a future visit to either restaurant and they may not be combined with any other offer or discount.

Bev Gannon will match all of the funds donated by restaurant guests, up to $15,000. All funds donated to the Boys and Girls Club will be used 100% towards programs and supplies directly affecting kids that are members of Boys and Girls Club of Maui.

Another opportunity to donate: Book your holiday party at Hali’imaile General Store, Gannon’s, or with Celebrations Catering, donate $200 to the Boys and Girls Club of Maui, and you will receive an antipasto platter for up to 30 guests complimentary! ($750 value). The party must be booked in the month of October for a future event.

Photo by Sean M. Hower