There’s a Growing and Marketing Brazilian Tropical Fruit Event at Maui County Business Resource Center on Saturday, October 5th. Presented by the Hawaii Tropical Fruit Growers Association, attendees will learn all about Brazilian fruits in Hawaii with Antonio Luiz Morschabacker and Marco Lacerda. There’ll be a tour in the tropical fruit tree repository site and Tatura V-trellis System in Waikapu, plus a closing presentation. Register online. $10-$60. 9:30am. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); HTFG.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Sociobio Amazonia

