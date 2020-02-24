Grow Some Good Chef’s Table Fundraiser at Moku Roots

The Grow Some Good Chef’s Table Fundraiser will happen at Moku Roots in Lahaina on Thursday, February 27th. In support of Grow Some Good’s school gardens program, chef Nick will present a five-course vegan chef’s dinner table, accompanied by music by Grammy-winning George Kahumoku. Here’s a great opportunity to check out one of Maui’s zero-waste restaurants while supporting Maui’s keiki. Limited tickets are available. Please RSVP online. $75-$89. 6:30pm. Moku Roots, (335 Keawe St., Lahaina); 808-214-5106; mokuroots.com/events/2020/2/27/grow-some-good-fundraiser

