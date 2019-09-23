Grand Opening & Burger Eating Competition at Maui Burgers in Kihei

Check out the Grand Opening and Burger Eating Competition at Maui Burgers in Kihei on Saturday, September 28th. Maui’s newest burger joint is celebrating their grand opening with an inaugural burger eating party. Join the fun, get competitive, and taste all the amazing items on their menu like the Stuffed Burger, Blue Cheese Burger, the Homemade Vegan Burger, and the Rainbow Grilled Cheese. Grand Opening starts at 10am. Go online for event schedule. Burger Eating Competition starts at 5pm. Maui Burgers, (225 Piikea Ave., Suite 100); facebook.com/mauiburgers

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Burgers

