The annual Graffiti Party will happen at Down The Hatch on Monday, Nov. 6. Instead of spraying art on walls, they’ll use you as a canvas. Wear white clothing and be prepared to give your body over to art. All makers and paint will be provided. There’ll also be a live DJ, drink specials and the kitchen will be open until midnight. 21+. Free. 9:30pm. Down the Hatch, (658 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/ Down The Hatch