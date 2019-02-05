IPA is super popular in the craft beer movement, and one stop to Maui Brewing Company tasting room, What Ale’s You, Aloha Discount Liquor, or wherever you consume beer, and you can definitely see how it has infiltrated the market.

If you are not already a craft beer nerd, here is a minute IPA lesson. IPA stands for India Pale Ale, and there is an old storied history there that involves India and oppression. That aside, IPA is often associated with its use of hops, and that is where people tend to call it a bitter beer. Not so, necessarily. Hops can have a citrusy effect, fruity affect, candy affect, the list goes on. It all depends on the application and what kind of hops. Another thing you hear a lot about IPA is it packs a punch in the alcohol content. True but again you can’t generalize a beverage, each one will have a different level. Check the label! Modern IPAs can be described as, heavy, imperial, British, West Coast, East Coast, light, sour, cloudy, crisp the categories are never-ending. You just have try it for yourself.

Maui Brewing Company just launched their newest limited IPA craft beer, the Makena Cloud Hazy IPA. Quite possibly inspired by that lovely makena weather that makes you so thirsty! The haze comes from strait up unfiltered India Pale Ale. This cloudy gold beverage comes at you with all the tropical fruit and citrus notes accountable to the Citra, Amarillo, and El Dorado hops. These gorgeous buds also lend to its acclaimed light bitterness.

In a recent release Lead Brewer Pete Cumbo described his craft creation, “Makena Cloud Hazy IPA is the perfect beer for hot Kihei beach days and cloudy up country camping trips. Heavy on pineapple and citrus, this beer goes down easy and will keep you reaching for another.

The Makena Cloud Hazy is available on shelves, taps, and fridges island wide, until supplies last!

photo courtesy of Maui Brewing Company