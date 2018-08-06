Friday Night Pa‘ina at Mauka Makai at Westin Villas

Attend the Friday Night Pa’ina at Mauka Makai on Friday, August 10th. Here’s a great West Maui foodie event for you and your friends! There’ll be a grip of local Hawaiian-style dishes, and a super tasty cocktail menu that includes drinks like the Pineapple Thyme made with a Single Barrel Buffalo Bourbon and served in a keepsake tiki glass. A portion of all proceeds will go towards local Maui charities as part of Mauka Makai’s “Sip to Support” program. $22-$45. 5:30pm. Mauka Makai at Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6370; Westinnanea.com/maukamakai
photo courtesy of Facebook/Westin Ocean Villas
